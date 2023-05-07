Star Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari attended the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with her sister Samera Buari Baeta

The duo was seen dancing with glee to the popular song Friday Night by fast-rising singer Lasmid

UTV Ghana posted the video on Instagram, where it received over 12,000 views and tons of comments

Famous Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari took time off her day to relieve stress from the long week at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).

The A-list movie personality was spotted with her sister Samera Buari Baeta dancing in the audience while fast-rising singer Lasmid performed his hit song Friday Night.

Nadia Buari and her sister steal the show in the audience

Nadia Buari and her sister grabbed the attention of eyeballs with their joyful dance moves on the night of one of Ghana's most significant music events.

Nadia Buari and her sister dance to 'Friday Night' by Lasmid in video.

The pair adorned glamourous outfits for the occasion, where several other celebrities showed up to either support their favourite artiste or receive awards.

Aside from grabbing the audience's attention, Nadia Buari and Samera Buari Baeta received praise from netizens who watched the footage online.

The clip, shared on Instagram by UTV Ghana, gained over 12,000 views and tons of comments from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to dancing video of Nadia Buari and her sister

Ephia84 posted:

It's her simplicity for me.

Yaa_afriyie_asamoah said:

She's a queen.

Wo_serwaah commented:

Nadia de3, they should have charged her double oooo. Eeeeiii. The sister enjoyed it.

iam_mr_ben replied:

Masa Nadia buari make fine oo eii.

Pretimars reacted:

Herh mo ho ye f3 wae.

Black Sherif, Sarkodie, Gyakie, and other musicians perform at 2023 VGMA

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian musicians mounted the stage to perform and thrill fans at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday, May 6.

The music awards event saw the newly crowned 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year, Black Sherif, and his predecessor and 2022 VGMA Artiste of the Year, KiDi, ascending the stage to perform some of their popular songs.

Rapper Sarkodie, songbird Gyakie, rapper Medikal, King Promise, and legendary Highlife musician Ofori Amponsah did not disappoint when they took over to delight fans with some of their hit songs at the event.

