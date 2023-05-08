Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has been spotted in an old video looking happy after the mention of KiDi as the 2022 Artiste of The Year

The video featured Blacko making some happy facial expressions to the announcement by Okraku Mantey as the atmosphere tensely anticipated the winner

Netizens had reacted to the video and appreciated Black Sherif's genuine love and support for KiDi when it was not yet his turn

An old video which features Black Sherif has surfaced after winning the 2023 VGMA Artiste of The Year award.

Black Sherif was all smiles as he happily anticipated the name of KiDi, who was crowned as the VGMA Artiste of The Year 2022 Award.

Photo credit: @blacksherif @kidimusic

Source: Instagram

In the video TV3 shared, Black Sherif was seated among his team but looked overly excited after KiDi's name was mentioned as the Artiste of The Year.

Blacko turned his head in different directions, left and right, hoping to catch the moment as KiDi walked like the hero he was on the night to receive his award on the grand stage at the Accra International Conference Center, Dome.

Fans of Blacko reacted to the video, applauding him for supporting his colleague with a genuine heart when it was not his turn yet to receive the prestigious and one of Ghana's most enviable awards.

Watch Blacko's old video looking happy for KiDi

Ghanaians react to the video of Blacko looking happy for KiDi's VGMA in

Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and applauded Blacko for cheering on KiDi while waiting for his turn to pick up the award at the VGMAS

fantse_beyounce commented:

See how Blacko was happy for him, I love ❤️ him

vivigal_gh commented:

I remember the way I jumped off my bed and shouted Kidi won❤️ Let the deserved person win tonight

adepa_fie commented:

Get well soon KIDI

gwabenahlegend commented:

K SHERIF TO THE WHOLE WORLD TODAY @blacksherif_

_henry.1dn commented:

Black Sherif deserved this …well it’s Ghana, so we understand

