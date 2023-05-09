Kumawood comedian Salinko was captured with a new woman in Techiman

The alleged couple wore matching shirts to a Kumawood actors and actresses hangout

A few days ago, news broke out that Salinko and his wife were no longer married

Ghanaian actor and comedian Abraham Kofi Davies, popularly called Salinko, caused a stir in Kumasi with his supposed new girlfriend.

Salinko, known for his role as fetish priest in movies, looked very happy and cheerful in the video.

He couldn't stop smiling as people kept asking him who the mystery lady was.

Salinko and his alleged girlfriend get cosy in the car a few days after his divorce became public

Salinko officially got married to Nancy Owusu in 2017 in a beautiful ceremony. The pair made a handsome couple while receiving greetings from well-wishers.

Salinko has made some revelations in his interview with Poleeno Multimedia on YouTube.

"Yes, my wife and I are no longer married. We are divorced and I'm a divorcee. But, the lady with me is my artiste," he said.

In the reported video, Salinko and the girl rode together in his car. The lady, whose name is unknown, was camera shy as people tried to talk to her about her relationship with Salinko.

She wore her hair in a braided hairstyle and wore a green top similar to the one the Kumawood actor had on.

After Salinko left the car, the mystery lady shared a few words about her relationship with him on camera.

"I don't know why people are saying that. We just vibe. When people see us together, they start assuming, but it's not like that," she said.

She also added that she cannot say if she is single.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to news of Salinko's alleged girlfriend

Viewers were surprised that the actor had found someone so quickly.

Sampson Owusu said:

Another breaking heart is on the way for Salinko.

Icegenie Baller wrote:

Salinko for chill.

Moonlight staryeyes bestries commented:

Oh, I am sad about that. Hmm, I remember seeing an interview of the wife. I wonder what happened between them.

Salinko credits Kennedy Agyapong for helping him through his divorce

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Salinko had showed gratitude to Assin Central's Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, for his advice during his divorce.

According to the Kumawood comedian, people should always be ready for anything in marriage.

He added that he has learnt to prioritise business over other things.

