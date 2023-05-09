Ghanaian socialite and media personality Abena Korkor has released a video of herself working out

The media personality who has shown interest in fitness flaunted her new slim look in the video

Her fans who chanced on the video have praised her for her beauty and new look as they claim she is looking gorgeous with her weight loss

Ghanaian journalist and socialite Nana Abena Korkor Addo, popularly known as Abena Korkor, has shared a workout video and got her fans reacting after she made her return to social media.

In a trending video of the socialite on her verified Instagram page, she was seen walking towards a workout area and engaging in some workout routines. She looked slimmer than she had been seen in earlier photos and videos.

The beautiful media personality also performed some yoga and had her flexible body moving in a way that excited her fans about her workout abilities, weight loss and capacity to manage her weight and control her body.

The excited fans of Abena reacted to her videos, commenting particularly about her weight loss, since her recently posted videos and photos after her ten-month break from social media barely showed her entire body stature.

Abena Korkor takes a long break from social media after trending for weeks

Abena Korkor had trended in the past ten months for claims that she had romantic relationships with some popular figures in the country.

The list continued to grow longer each day she appeared on social media to make her daily revelations, making the majority of Ghanaians begin to ask questions about the cause of these claims and the degree to which she could ruin people's lives and reputations with the wide-spreading unverified information.

Shortly after, she disappeared on social media, finally making her first appearance on May 1, 2023.

Watch Abena Korkor's video below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abena Korkor's videos

koonzy470 commented:

The only person I miss now

abenajpomaah commented:

Your weight loss is superb

naagerty commented:

The newest Abenakorkor to the whole wiase

hairby_trudy commented:

Wow wow wow, now I have something to motivate me

elikem_the_gossip commented:

She has lost weight...The Egbi has gone down

Abena Korkor makes first announcement of her comeback to social media

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Abena Korkor, the advocate for mental health, recently posted her first Instagram picture in roughly ten months.

Korkor announced her return to social media with a picture of herself looking fierce in a black outfit after taking a long hiatus. Moesha Boduong and others welcomed Korkor in response to the image posted on Monday, May 1, 2023.

