Lil Win, in a video, visited a beauty salon to have a pedicure, and a funny banter ensued between himself and the nail technician

His feet were put in a liquid solution, and as he tried to find out what the solution was made out of, he pronounced the word solution wrongly

The actor's pronunciation of the word had many social media users laughing and admiring Lil Win's wits and funny nature

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win made a visit to a beauty salon for a pedicure recently, where a comical exchange between himself and the nail technician ensued, leaving social media users laughing and praising the actor's sense of humour.

Lil Win gets pedicure at saloon Photo Source: odehyietv1

Source: TikTok

During the pedicure, Lil Win was curious about the solution used to soak his feet and inquired about it, but pronounced the word 'solution' incorrectly. This sparked laughter between himself and the technician, and the exchange was caught on video, which later went viral on the social media platform TikTok.

The video gained widespread attention, with many praising Lil Win for his lighthearted nature and sense of humour, which he displayed by laughing at himself and his mispronunciation of the word. The actor's ability to make light of his mistake and bring a positive attitude to the situation was appreciated by his fans.

Lil Win wins hearts with funny pronunciation

Fans of Lil Win could not get over his pronunciation of the word solution and dropped hilarious comments.

Mike wrote:

Bro just remembered the time he was into shoe making business.....S)l3tion s3n

Salomey Namoh reacted:

Ooo please i have not eaten ooo naturally talented

user6161016597578 wrote:

chale let's be real this guy is all time best herrr naturally talented

Source: YEN.com.gh