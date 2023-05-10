Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur's timeline is buzzing after he shared a photo showing his new haircut

The 'Son of Jacob' album creator posted the new photo on Twitter without his famous dreadlocks

The new look comes after,his father dragged him to the barber shop to cut off his rasta which had become his trademark look

Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur locs hairstyle has been existent for years and could ed to identify him from miles away.

Now it seems he has passed the baton to Lasmid as he shows off an almost bald look.

Last year, Kwesi Arthur revealed his strict father's dislike for his hairstyle. He clarified that his parents did not have any problem with his career.

Kwesi Arthur covers his "sakora" a with hoodie, cuts all his rasta ways

Kwesi Arthur's father, a staunch member of the Church of Pentecost, has been vocal about his disapproval regarding the musician's hairstyle.

In 2021, a video of Kwesi Arthur's father waiting while his son got a haircut in a barber shop went viral. The video showed the senior Mr Arthur watching his son with eagle eyes as the barber went about his duties.

Two years on, senior Mr Arthur's wish has come true as his son shows a low-cropped hairstyle on Twitter.

Check out the new hairstyle below as posted on Twitter:

Ghanaians react to Kwesi Arthur's new "sakora" hairstyle

Kwesi Arthur's new hairstyle has caused some mixed reactions on Twitter. Read on to find out how people feel about his new look.

@um_Johnny wrote:

Arthur ankasa he is a fresh boy ..but this cut dier horror.

@QweciKhalipo said:

Kwesi, adɛn? Ɛkom de wo anaa ? This your new look ebi dangerous, aswear.

@AngiePosh5 commented:

You be fione guy waaa. Come house.

@ans_owu wrote:

Baba grow your hair again. Na nipa animonyam ne ne triwin

Kwesi Arthur chills on a luxury boat, snubs VGMA for sweet vacation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported Kwesi Arthur's absence at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Instead, the afrobeat rapper shared photos of himself basking in the sun on a luxury boat on the sea.

May wondered why the famous celebrity chose t miss one of Ghana's biggest nights in the entertainment industry.

