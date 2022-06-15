Sarkodie was not present in court last Monday, June 13, 2022, after he was ordered to appear in court

The lawyer of the plaintiff has revealed that he was ordered to post copies of the court order on the musician's gate

The case has been adjourned to a later date and if Sarkodie fails to show up again it would result in the court issuing a bench warrant

The lawyer for the plaintiff in the Kantanka Automobile case has disclosed that Ghanaian rapper Michael Owusu Addo failed to show up in court last Monday.

The lawyer, Felix Nana Osei, told Ghanaweb that due to this, he had no choice but to post the writs on the gate of the rapper's house.

Michael, popularly known as Sarkodie in music circles, failed to show up in court despite the fact that he was a key witness in the case. Sarkodie was supposed to testify in court against Kantanka Automobile over an alleged duping scandal.

In a writ issued by Jude Osei, the plaintiff, on May 14, 2019, there was an agreement between himself and the Twitter handle of Kantanka Automobile to post one of their products for likes and retweets.

The agreement was that garnering 30,000 retweets would warrant a Kantanka Mensa car.

Jude managed to complete the task in almost a year but when he informed them of it, Kantanka Automobile issued a disclaimer claiming the said agreement was a hoax.

Jude felt he had been duped since the said Twitter handle had interacted with Sarkodie and Kwadwo Kantanka Jr before.

His lawyer, Felix Nana Osei argued that, even if the account was fake, the company should not have delayed in issuing a disclaimer.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday, June 21, 2022. Failure on the part of Sarkodie to show up on the given date would result in the court issuing a bench warrant.

