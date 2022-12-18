Young Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur turns 28 today and is one of the most accomplished rappers in Ghana's music industry.

Kwesi Arthur is well-known and respected for his lyrical prowess and tendency to avoid controversy.

He has won several awards and has done well for himself financially, considering the humble background he comes from

Kwesi Arthur is the stage name of Emmanuel Kwesi Danso Arthur Jnr (born on December 18). He is a Tema-based rapper and singer from Ghana who is regarded as one of Africa's and Ghana's most promising artists. The young rapper was nominated for Best International Act at the 2018 BET Awards.

Kwesi Arthur's Bio

Kwesi Arthur was born in Tema Community 9 on December 18, 1994. The lack of funding prevented Kwesi from pursuing his dreams of studying Psychology and Law at the University of Ghana after finishing high school. The rapper then decided to work as a security guard as a result. Despite being hired for the security position, he chose to start a music career at a nearby recording studio.

Kwesi Arthur's Career

Kwesi Arthur developed his music career at a local recording studio. He agreed with the studio's proprietor to study music production and record at no cost. In return, the rapper had to help out around the studio with menial work like sweeping and fundamental upkeep.

He first connected with the management of GroundUp Chale in 2016, a West African social media movement for emerging musicians. He recorded his hit song "Grind Day" a year later at their studios.

Since then, Kwesi Arthur has collaborated with various national and international artists, including Mr Eazi, Joe Boy, Vic Mensa, M.anifest, EL, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, and Sarkodie.

Kwesi Arthur's net worth

According to avenuegh.com, the rapper's net worth is about $600 million, most of which comes from his successful career. In 2017, he posted "they live from Nkrumah Krom EP" on SoundCloud and has 1.6 million followers on his Instagram account.

Kwesi Arthur's cars and mansions

It is unclear whether Kwesi Arthur has a home. But most people know that he lived in a Tema family home. According to rumours, the well-known musician likes opulent residences and has bought a lavish home in Accra. In addition, Kwesi Arthur enjoys riding motorbikes and is said to love Range Rover cars.

