Afia Schwarzenegger, the well-known actress and media personality, touched hearts with a heartwarming video on her TikTok page.

Afia Schwarzenegger Bonds With Adiepena Photo source: queenafiaschwar

Source: TikTok

In the delightful video, she showcased a beautiful bond between herself and her adopted daughter, Adiepena, as they sang a gospel tune together. The duo's laughter and giggles throughout the video added to its charm and infectious joy.

The video quickly captured the attention of many, garnering widespread admiration for Afia Schwar's display of her motherly side. Despite her often controversial and outspoken personality, people were pleasantly surprised by the affectionate and nurturing connection she shared with her daughter.

Afia Schwarzenegger, who is known for her vibrant and bold persona in the entertainment industry, demonstrated a different side of herself in this video. She showed that beneath her controversial public image, she possesses a loving and caring nature as a mother.

Ghanaians praise Afia Schwar

The video resonated with many viewers who praised Afia Schwar for embracing her role as a mother and providing a nurturing environment for her daughter.

akosuamtn said:

nice voice.Afia stop singingaside everything Afia has done very well taking care of princess Pena

Land lady reacted:

beautiful pena and beautiful mother

Maame Kunadu Kuffour commented:

sooo cute . Peña has grown into a big beautiful girl

Abena sika added:

Congratulations Queen’s and princesse

Afia Schwar flaunting her kids

In another story, Afia Schwarzenegger shared multiple videos of herself and her kids on vacation in Amsterdam.

The media personality had been trying to "pepper" haters for days by flaunting the great time she was having with her family.

In one of the videos, one of her twin sons didn't seem too enthused about his mother's antics and tried to shy away from the camera, which caught the attention of netizens.

Source: YEN.com.gh