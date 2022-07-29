Afia Schwarzenegger has shown off her luxurious home and expensive Mercedes Benz as she headed out in style

The media personality was dressed flamboyantly in an all-black dress with a red and black wig to match

The video had folks talking as they reacted to Afia's opulent lifestyle and praised her with some heartwarming comments

Ghanaian media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has given folks a glimpse of her luxury lifestyle. She shared footage of her home and vehicle on her Instagram page.

In the footage, Afia walks out of her grand home in style. She wore a fashionable all-black attire and matched it with a colourful black and red wig.

Afia Schwarzenegger Source: afiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

The actress looked flamboyant as she walked gallantly to a Mercedes Benz parked in the plush compound. The video excited netizens as they praised Afia and fawned over her. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to Afia's video.

Social Media Reactions

she_love_jesus_christ said:

Dressing de3 you can’t take from Afia. Very classy

priscy_adu also wrote:

Kaishtrouble our timeline Mama❤️

fregir_gh commented:

You look so beautiful mama ❤️❤️❤️

mercyadepa also wrote:

I like the fact that she is real,truthful, honest and very loyal to her friends❤️

ann_deladem reacted:

But this woman is actually beautiful ooo ❤️too cute

pureorganics__healthcare said:

You're a great woman and I admire you strong woman as such❤️ I salute you

