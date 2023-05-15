Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win celebrated his mother in a beautiful way

The Kumawood actor shared a sweet video of complied photos of his mother and himself

In one of the photos, Lil Win was feeding his mother a piece of cream-frosted cake

Ghanaian actor Lil Win joined other celebrities to celebrate his mother, Adwoa Offe, on Sunday, May 14, 2023.

The comedian shared a video to honour his mother's sacrifices towards his upbringing.

Lil Win publicly displays his love for others through speeches and actions. He does not waste the opportunity to lavish her with expensive things.

Lil Win feeds his mother cake, shares old photo of mother Image credit: @officiallilwinwezzy

Five years ago, the comedian handed over a fully furnished eight-bedroom house to his mother on her 70th birthday. The house is situated in Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

According to him, his mother sacrificed a lot for him from childhood and even his career.

On Mother's Day, Lil Win compiled photos representing his feelings about his mother's love. He captioned the video:

"Mommy, God bless you. I love you all."

The photos showed Lil Win seated with his mother during his birthday celebration. They were both dressed in handsome white outfits.

Watch the video below:

TikTokers react to Lil Win's heart warning video for his mother on Mother's Day

Ghanaians were impressed with Lil Win's display of affection for his mother.

Abena Odo wrote:

Happy blessed Mother’s Day to her is not easy to raise Lil WinGod bless her.

Ohemaa Mabel said:

Happy Mother’s Day

Ara Bella commented:

Happy Mother’s Day Auntie

@viccy_nana akua wrote:

Happy Mother's Day to you mummy.

Queen Herself said:

Happy Mother’s Day our sweet mommy ❤️May you live long we love you so much mommy❤️

Lil Win gifts his mother a car after buying her a house, and she reacts emotionally

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win has bought his mother a new sleek Toyota Corolla to say thank you.

The Kumawood actor decided to appreciate his mother again after buying her a house on her 70th birthday.

Lil Win also engraved his mother's face on the back of the car to signal ownership.

