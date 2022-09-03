Ghanaian actor LilWin has won over the internet with an impressive act of kindness that has got folks singing his praises

The kindhearted young man gifted his mother a brand new car on her birthday and made a powerful declaration, saying she would not need to walk again

The beautiful moment has been trending on social media for hours as folks were happy to see a young man make it to the top and remember his mother

Ghanaian actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, has become the talk of town, and for good reasons. On 2nd August 2022, the actor gifted his mother, Adwoa Offe, a car on her 75th birthday.

LilWin, who came from a poor background, did not forget his roots and appreciated his mother for the struggles she went through to nurture him into the great man he has become today.

LilWin and mother Source: officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

The beautiful token was LilWin's way of saying thank you to the wonderful woman. In a video he shared after the presentation of the vehicle, he made a powerful declaration that his mother would not walk to board public transport anymore. Instead, she would now travel comfortably in her own car.

Gospel musician Odehyieba Priscilla was invited to sing a happy birthday song for Madame Adwoa Offe. The proud mother got emotional as she soaked in the moment.

Ghanaians Praise LilWin

nueteyfridaus said:

God bless you and your family and live long life

ericaasarenyarko also wrote:

Happy blessed birthday mom. God continue to bless and keep you Kwadwo.

fakyepondis wished LilWin well:

Great one there may God continue to bless and strengthen you

obiriyeboahddt also commented:

U have done well big man not anyone will do this, u have honored ur mum and she deserves it

