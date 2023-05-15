Ghanaian actor Wayoosi and his wife have uploaded another funny video on their YouTube channel

In the video, the couple played the viral internet pick and act challenge

Unfortunately, Wayoosi missed the card that asked him to kiss his wife

Ghanaian actor Waayosi and his wife are back with another rib-cracking video of themselves enjoying each other's company at home.

Their latest video sent viewers into a fit of laughter.

Wayoosi chose the game card instructing him to dress and dance like a woman for Mother's Day.

Wayoosi dressed like a woman (L) and his wife lying on the floor laughing (R). Image credit: WAYOOSI TV

The Kumawood star and his wife are always a delight to watch.

Without reservations, Wayoosi and Adepa share their life with their fans without holding back.

Wayoosi is known for his comedy acting skills in movies which have won many hearts over to his side.

Wayoosi and his wife started with a game of This or That in the footage. This game requires one player to choose an activity from the options the other provides.

Wayoosi picked the paper that asked him to dress like a woman and twerk. The actor briefly went into the room to change. He came back ready to do the waist dance. Adepa couldn't help herself as she collapsed with laughter.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians on YouTube react to Wayoosi and his wife having fun on TV

The bond between Wayoosi and Adepa is clearly one rooted in love. Many people have admired the couple's easy lifestyle.

Sheila Sarpong wrote:

So sweet ❤ADEPA, you are a true definition of a wife and mother. You did your best to put a smile on your husband’s face and that is what every mother will do for their son. Keep loving each other. May this bond never be broken.

Gabriel Anokye commented:

The great legend papapaa, the way ur wife smiles shows the great love she has for you. Mrs. Adepa you will go far in Jesus' name when you love ur husband with all ur heart.

Nana Yaw said:

I laughed and enter plane ✈️ where I didn’t know where the plane ✈️ was going.

Source: YEN.com.gh