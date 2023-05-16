Contemporary Highlife musician and songwriter, Gladstorm Akwaboah Jnr, has lost his father, Kwadwo Akwaboah.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Akwaboah announced the passing of his father, also a prolific Highlife musician, on social media on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Akwaboah Jnr has lost his father Photo source: @akwaboahmusic

Source: Instagram

In a post on his verified Instagram page, Akwaboah shared a photo of his father with the caption:

RIP DADDY

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Even though Akwaboah Jnr did not reveal any details, Myjoyonline.com reports that his father passed away at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi in the early hours of Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

Kofi Kinaata, Kalybos, Berla Mundi, Abeiku Santana, console Akwaboah Jnr

The post sparked a lot of sad reactions from Akwaboah Jnr's celebrity friends. Many consoled him for his loss.

kinaatagh said:

abeikusantana said:

My sincere condolences to you and the family ️May the Lord strengthen you in this time of difficulty

adina_thembi said:

Oh no!! Please accept my condolences @akwaboahmusic

berlamundi said:

Oh no!!!! I’m so sorry about this. Stay strong

afiaamankwaahtamakloe said:

Ooh! How. So sorry dear

amandajissih said:

My condolences Akwaboah

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh