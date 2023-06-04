TikTok star Asantewaa hosted Ghanaian celebrities at her plush birthday party to mark attaining 29 years old

Tracey Boakye, Asamoah Gyan, Ajaguraja, Osebo, Salinko, and other famous personalities attended the lavish event on Saturday, June 4

Fans of the football and entertainment figures wished Asantewaa well after the video of her birthday bash emerged

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian personalities turned up to support Asantewaa as the TikTok star hosted a lavish party to celebrate her 29th birthday on Saturday, June 4, 2023.

Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, Ajaguraja, Osebo, Salinko, and other stars attended the event to support Asantewaa.

The TikTok sensation arrived at her birthday party with a police escort and posed for the cameras before hitting the dance floor to show off her dance routines. Later, she joined the table where some high-profile guests, including Asamoah Gyan, sat.

Asamoah Gyan, Tracey Boakye, and other stars attend the birthday party of Asantewaa. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

Asamoah Gyan and Asantewaa embrace each other

Before Asantewaa finally took her seat, football legend Asamoah Gyan welcomed her with open arms. The duo embraced each other.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The social media star proceeded to sit and welcome her guests along with smiles. She beamed with excitement.

After the video showing her arrival and some of the celebs who graced the plush occasion emerged on the internet, people took to the comments section to wish Asantewaa well. Others lavished her with compliments.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of celebs who attended Asantewaa's birthday

Evelyn_milliner said:

Happy birthday .

Chizzlebae posted:

Beautiful .

Yaw Debrah reacted:

So beautiful. You look lovely.

MaameSerwah commented:

That's my girl, so beautiful.

Maadua commented:

Eii, Tracey did not come with her Mafia Gang. Ato nsuom.

Sammy_Flexbee stated:

Eye fe keke, my girl and queen. Love you back to back.

Tracey Boakye celebrates her daughter's 3rd birthday

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Tracey Boakye celebrated her daughter Nana Akua Nhyira's third birthday with a heartfelt message and lovely images.

On Saturday, May 13, the Ghanaian movie celebrity and producer shared the lovely photographs on her verified Instagram account to commemorate her daughter's new milestone.

The child in the eye-catching birthday images resembled a beautiful Barbie dressed in an African costume.

MzGee celebrates a surprise birthday with Jackie Appiah and others on UTV

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that MzGee, a UTV's United Showbiz presenter, spent her birthday with several entertainers.

On Saturday, April 1, the media celebrity celebrated her birthday. In the sweet tweet, the United Showbiz host praised God for being incredibly wonderful to her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh