Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa dropped a movie where she played the role of a slay queen evangelist who preached the word of God on the roadside

The movie had various scenes of her meeting people along the way who had diverse opinions on how she was dressed

Many people applauded her for the exceptional display of creativity in the movie

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actress Kyeiwaa released a movie on her YouTube Channel two weeks after she revealed that she is back from the US and the purpose of her trip to the US.

The opening scene of the skit starts with her singing praises to God. She hinted that she would have been wayward if it were not for God.

Kyeiwaa becomes an evangelist in a hilarious skit. Image Credit: Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV

Source: Youtube

Description of major scenes in the skit

With her Holy Bible in one hand, she used the other hand to make gestures in the air as she sang praises.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The hilarious scene of the skit started when a lady walked past her, and shared words of encouragement regarding her love for the gospel.

She told her that it is people like her who preach on the streets who motivate others to love God. She then gave her an offering.

After the lady walked away, Kyeiwaa urged others not to judge her since she knew passersby would criticise her mini dress and boots, which is not typical of how preachers would dress in Ghana.

She later met two young men towards the end of the skit who spoke ill of how she dressed and how it did not conform to the preachings in the Bible she carried.

This led to a funny altercation between both parties which got many people laughing in the comment section.

Below is the full video of Kyeiwaa's skit on her official YouTube Channel, Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV.

Ghanaians react to Kyeiwaa's skit

Many people spoke about how talented she was after they watched the video on her YouTube Channel, Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu TV. They praised her and shared how the movie made them laugh.

Fai Sal commented:

This woman is still talented. God bless you, Mother of the nation ❤❤️

Natmedia Studio Gh said:

this woman is so talented

Princess Ama commented:

Kyeiwaa so funny and talented. ❤

Naomi Gabuja said:

Mummy always put a smile on my face

AHABAN TV commented:

In fact, mama is even more funny than the previous days

Anthony Lawer stated:

Kyeiwaa has a very good voice

Anna Marfo remarked:

Didn't know you had such a beautiful voice

Victoria Edinam stated:

Hahahaha I can't stop laughing ✌️

Stephen Sackey said:

She nevers disappointing

Kyeiwaa reveals how eating bread got her the role in Kyeiwaa

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kyeiwaa Tutugyagu, disclosed that she got the Kyeiwaa movie role because of how she chewed bread.

The comedian and actress, who returned to Ghana after travelling to seek greener pastures in America, said the minor roles she played prepared her for the major role of a lead character in the Kyeiwaa movie.

This comes after Danfo BA Movie Productions struggled to find the right person for the role.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh