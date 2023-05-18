Okyeame Kwame, in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie, revealed that he no longer considers himself a Christian but an Ominist

The rapper said that he grew up in a Christian home, specifically Catholic, but as he grew older, his perspective on religion changed

He noted that as an Ominist and an Alltheist, he does not limit himself to one religion but picks positive aspects of multiple religions and applies it to his life

Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has caused a stir on social media with a surprising revelation regarding his religious beliefs.

In an interview with journalist Kwame Dadzie, the artiste announced that he no longer identifies as a Christian but has adopted Ominism, a belief system that encompasses elements from multiple religions.

Okyeame Kwame, who was raised in a devout Catholic household, explained that his perspective on religion has evolved as he grew older. Now referring to himself as an Ominist and Alltheist, the rapper said he no longer confines himself to the tenets of a single faith. Instead, he has selectively incorporated positive teachings from various religions into his own spiritual journey.

The decision to embrace Ominism marks a significant departure from Okyeame Kwame's Christian upbringing, and it has sparked curiosity and discussion among his followers.

Okyeame Kwame's faith causes stir

Ghanaians were confused by Okyeame Kwame's stance and tried to understand why he switched from Christianity. Some were taken aback, while others respected his decision.

Abena Kwaah said:

Each one for himself, no pressure. Everybody should be in his lane but as for me and my family, Jesus Christ

Kofi Antwi commented:

Kwame has changed. He's bn reading too much. He's become overly exposed n enlightened..Too much of these things can sometimes be dangerous..

Citizen Owusu added:

That's his business at the end of the day. Life still goes on.

Okyeame Kwame: Ghanaian Rapper Reveals Why He Is Vegan, Says Animals Have Feelings Too

In another story, Okyeame Kwame, in an interview with Giovani Caleb on 3FM Drive, made a revelation that came as a big surprise to many Ghanaians.

The veteran rapper revealed that he has been a vegetarian for six years and a vegan for two years.

Arguing his reasons for his life choices, Okyeame stated that animals have feelings just like human beings, which makes killing them wrong.

