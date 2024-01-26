Kennedy Osei's wife, Tracy Osei, is cheering her husband after he bagged a Master's Degree from the University of Ghana

Kennedy received a Master of Laws (LLM) in Corporate and Commercial Law on Friday, January 26, 2024

Tracy who was at the congregation ceremony, shared photos on social media to praise Kennedy for his achievements

Tracy Osei, the wife Osei Kwame Despite's first son Kennedy Osei, is in a celebratory mood after her husband bagged a Master's Degree.

Kennedy Osei graduated with a Master of Laws in Corporate and Commercial Law from the University of Ghana.

Kennedy, the General Manager of Despite Media, was part of the University's congregation held on Friday, January 26, 2024. His LLM comes a little over one year after he was called to the Ghana Bar as a lawyer.

Tracy happy for her husband's achievement

Excited by her husband's latest achievement, Tracy took to social media to hail him. She said photos from the graduation ceremony, showing herself at the venue.

In the photos, she wore a black dress to match her husband's black kaftan, which he wore under his academic gown. They were full of smiles as they posed for the cameras.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram, Tracy described her husband as the man of the moment, while also praising God.

"Man of the moment! LLM Bagged! Glory be unto God ," she captioned the photos.

Tracy's post on Kennedy's Master' Degree garners reactions

Tracy's post got her followers expressing mixed opinions. While some admired Tracy, others congratulated her husband.

miss_mharggie said:

You are a ladyy!

ohemaapriscyyy said:

Beautiful. And congratulations boss

51__sagg_tailored said:

Congratulations boss @_kennedyosei

John Dumelo bags Master's in Law Degree

Meanwhile, Kennedy Osei was not the only famous who graduated with a Master's Degree at the University of Ghana congregation on January 26, 2024.

Actor and politician John Dumelo was also one of the congregants. He received his Law Master's, with a speciality in Natural Resources.

Dumelo's new Master's is his third and comes less than two years after his second. As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actor bagged his second Master's Degree in July 2022 from GIMPA.

