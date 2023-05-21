Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, hosted a magnificent baby christening dinner on Saturday, May 20

The opulent party followed a plush naming ceremony attended by some selected entertainment and media personalities on the same day in Kumasi

Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Stacey Amoateng, and Joyce Blessing were spotted in stunning videos that emerged online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, hosted a lavish baby christening dinner party on Saturday, May 20.

The opulent dinner party followed a plush naming ceremony earlier on the same day in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region, with close family, friends, and some famous people, including Piesie Esther, Broda Sammy, and Kyeiwaa, in attendance.

Tracey Boakye and her husband look stunning at their dinner party

The lavish evening party featured sumptuous food and captivating moments as Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, looked stunning in their choice of ensemble.

Tracey Boakye's Baby Christening: Mercy Asiedu, Joyce Blessing, Others Storm Lavish Dinner Part of actress in video. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom/tracey_boakye.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Celebs at Tracey Boakye's baby christening dinner party

Actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, media personality Stacey Amoateng, gospel singer Joyce Blessing, and other entertainment and media figures were sighted at the evening celebration.

The videos capturing some of the stunning moments from the dinner party have merged online.

Watch the videos below:

Tracey Boakye speaks after giving birth in US

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress and businesswoman Tracey Boakye was excited after giving birth to a son in the United States of America.

The actress delivered a bouncing baby boy, the first with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah and her third child on Sunday.

Tracey Boakey announced her new bundle of joy the next day by sharing some beautiful maternity photos which featured her husband.

Tracey Boakye twins with her husband on International Women's Day

Also, YEN.com.gh previously published that Tracey Boakye stunned social media users with her beautiful baby bump photos as she celebrated International Women's Day.

For the viral pregnancy images, the new mother dressed in fashionable ensembles with her handsome-looking spouse. For the session, the style influencer looked stunning in an extravagant curly hairstyle and beautiful makeup.

Frank Badu-Ntiamoah, the proud father and husband, wore a white tee shirt and tattered jeans for the stunning images.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh