Actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, formally revealed the name of their adorable son at the child's christening dinner on Saturday, May 20

The couple unveiled the baby's name at the dinner bash that was graced by Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, Stacey Amoateng, and other public figures

The video of the Ghanaian parents outdooring their son's name at the plush celebration elicited reactions from netizens

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Famous Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, unveiled the name of their cute son during the child's christening dinner on Saturday, May 20.

The couple hosted entertainment and media personalities such as the actress Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, the media star Stacey Amoateng, the gospel singer Joyce Blessing, and other public figures to delectable meals at the occasion.

Name of Tracey Boakye's son

During the opulent ceremony, Tracey Boakye and her husband officially unveiled their son's name as Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye unveils name of her 2nd son at lavish christening dinner party. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In a video shared by blogger Zion Felix, the guests, including some famous personalities present, were stunned after the child's name was made public.

The video capturing the moment the couple outdoored their son's name at the baby christening dinner party equally gathered reactions from netizens.

Watch the video below:

How netizens reacted to the name of Tracey Boakye's son

Gifty.debrah commented:

Congratulations ❤️.

Babynaa_ash said:

Big names chaiiìii.

Director_prince_curls posted:

Then they should let someone get married in their ceremony because I think the only thing needed at that moment is a wedding ring. Who’s here with me?

Mansahkaakyire_baakop3 said:

I'm sure this child would be called Junior p3333 in the house.

Abarbaraowusu commented:

Eiii Tracey is doing wonders.

Iam_kaptcha said:

No package then see.

Afia1604 reacted:

Beautiful.

Mercy Asiedu and other stars grace Tracey Boakye's lavish baby christening dinner party

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that actress Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, hosted a lavish baby christening dinner party on Saturday

The opulent occasion followed a plush naming ceremony on the same day in Kumasi in Ghana's Ashanti Region, with close family, friends, and some famous people, including Piesie Esther, Broda Sammy, and Kyeiwaa, in attendance.

The lavish evening party featured sumptuous food and captivating moments as Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, looked stunning in their choice of ensemble.

Tracey Boakye speaks after giving birth in US

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress and businesswoman Tracey Boakye was excited after giving birth to a son in the United States of America.

On Sunday, the actress gave birth to her third child, a bouncy baby boy, her first with husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

The next day, Tracey Boakey announced her new bundle of joy by sharing some stunning prenatal images with her husband.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh