Singer and songwriter King Promise says he's indifferent about young folks posing as his lookalikes

The 2023 VGMA Album of the Year winner stated that he considers it a blessing to inspire the young men

The singer's footage addressing the issue of his lookalikes gathered massive reactions from fans who praised him online

Multiple award-winning singer and songwriter King Promise, real name Gregory Bortey Newman, has stated that he does not hate the young men posing as his lookalikes.

The 2023 VGMA Album of the Year winner said he admires that he has inspired many who want to be like him, including his self-proclaimed doppelgangers.

King Promise is indifferent

In an interview on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee on Saturday, May 20, King Promise said he's indifferent about the trending craze about lookalikes.

King Promise reveals he does not hate his lookalikes. Photo credit: utvghana/Ghanaweb.

Source: Instagram

I'm a role model for many people, and if they like me or want to be like me or follow my path, it's a blessing that I get to influence my generation. Even if it's not my generation, if people like me for what I do, it means I'm doing something right. And whichever way they choose to show me, love, as long s they are not stepping on any toes or messing with my brand, that is cool,'' he said.

The CCTV hitmaker admitted that handling the issue of persons posing as celebrity lookalikes is dicey.

''Because if you go and show them love and they do something wrong, it'll come against you. If you fight them or become upset because of them, it'll be like, why are you fighting with these young ones who're showing you love? I am indifferent and don't hate them,'' King Promise told MzGee on UTV.

The singer's footage addressing the issue of his lookalikes garnered reactions on social media.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the video of King Promise

Ansu_gyan posted:

Wow, he got brains.

Donblaze said:

King Promise looks like Davido oooo .

Medisineismynam commented:

This guy will go far.

Nonlykdel said:

Well-spoken.

Kwametk commented:

King Solomon .

Maame_fuaah said:

I like his stand on this issue.

