Wealthy Ghanaian dancehall act Shatta Wale dropped another millionaire move at the University of Ghana's Pent Hall Week

Shatta Wale showed up in style with his own gold and diamond-encrusted microphone to perform on stage

Even the rain couldn't stop his performance, as the crowd went wild when he performed hit song after hit song

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly called Shatta Wale, stunned fans with his personal microphone at Pent Hall Week.

The dancehall artiste stormed the stage with a gold and diamond-encrusted microphone to the fans' excitement.

Security on the grounds had to implement strict measures as screaming fans pushed against the barricades to touch their idol.

Shatta Wale with his gold and diamond-encrusted microphone, entertaining the crowd Image credit: GHANA NEWS TV

Source: Youtube

Shatta Wale can be said to have one of Africa's largest loyal fan bases. The musician has never held a flopped event in Ghana as every concert or event is always brimming with fans.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The same can be said for Pent Hall Week, which was packed to the brim.

Shatta Wale gave a sterling stage performance. And he didn't stop even as it started raining. He charged the crowd with hit song after hit song.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Shatta Wale's performance in the rain at Pent Hall Week

People were impressed by Shatta Wale's command of the stage and crowd at the Pent Hall Week. They marvelled at his stagecraft and display of opulence, including his luxurious microphone.

Adams Tamimu wrote:

King is always a king.

Sheriff Manseray said:

Before I thought Vybes Kartel was the world boss but now I know that Shatta is the world boss.

Samuel Parker commented:

This guy is something else oo. I wonder if he is human.

Shatta Wale shows off expensive watch and jewellery pieces he bought in America

YEN.com.gh reported on Shatta Wale's latest costly jewellery after he visited the United States of America.

According to the Ghanaian dancehall artiste, he spent thousands on his beautiful, diamond-encrusted watch and other jewellery.

The video went viral, as many could not stop sharing it while wondering about the "Taking Over" hitmaker's enormous wealth.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh