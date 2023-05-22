Ghanaian musician Black Sherif shut down New York over the weekend with a very successful concert

Palladium Times Square in New York was filled to its capacity with frenzy fans in a cult-like trance

Many pointed out some weird Baphomet-looking pictures on the stage's backdrop

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sharrif, popularly called Black Sherif, has left his mark after a highly successful debut in New York City at Palladium Times Square.

Throngs of screaming fans swarmed the venue to watch the reigning VGMA Artiste of the Year perform his hit songs and widely-shared album.

Despite all the excitement and fan fever, many noticed the backdrop on the screens, raising several questions. The set featured a human-like form with horns and dim red eyes.

Black Sherif's debut concert in New York is no mean feat because Palladium Times Square, which has a remarkable seating capacity of 2,100, was filled to the hilt with excited fans.

After the show, the "Konongo" hitmaker shared his gratitude on social media.

"Thank you, New York City. I love you. I'll be back again."

Peeps react to "satanic" signs displayed at Black Sherif's New York concert

Ghanaians wondered why Blacko's concert had those ominous signs on the stage. Some have attributed it to the probability that the musician has joined a cult.

dj_sedan wrote:

There’s a meaning to everything.

rhude_phomula said:

Soul sold out to the elite..Jay Z gangs.

Khis_mhe_ commented:

Same thing happened at the Grammys award night wen Sam Smith was performing and it ain't for fun

