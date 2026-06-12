Michael Blackson has called for unity among Africans after the shade against South Africa after its match against Mexico in the World Cup

In a video, the Ghanaian-American comedian appealed that Ghana and other nations halt the shade being thrown at the African country

Michael Blackson's pleas have been met with massive criticism on social media, with many netizens sharing their diverse opinions

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Ghanaian-American comedian, Michael Blackson, has weighed in on Ghana and others’ “hate-watch” and shades aimed at South Africa.

Michael Blackson calls for unity after the supposed "hate-watch" against South Africa in their match against Mexico. Image credit: Michael Blackson

Source: Facebook

The African country played its first match since the start of the 2026 World Cup on Thursday, June 11, 2026. Their game was against the North American country, Mexico.

Unfortunately, South Africa suffered a 2-0 defeat to Mexico in its opening match, triggering criticism and trolling from football fans across social media platforms.

Before the start of the game, many football enthusiasts in Ghana, Nigeria, and other countries vowed to support the African country's opponent, triggering what many have described as a “hate-watch”.

The actions of these countries are believed to have stemmed from the xenophobic attack from South Africans, which led to the evacuation of over 1000 Ghanaian immigrants to their home nation.

Watch a YouTube video of the highlights of the game between South Africa and Mexico below:

Michael Blackson calls for African unity

In a video shared after the match, the Ghanaian-American comedian appealed for peace and unity among African nations following an intense online mockery directed at South Africa after its disappointing start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Michael Blackson urged Ghana and others not to allow the actions of South Africa to bring division, highlighting the importance of supporting their neighbouring country.

“How did we get here?” He questioned.

“We are one blood. Let’s support each other and stand together as Africans. Despite everything, I blame South Africa for what is going on,” he added.

The comedian’s remarks have sparked widespread reactions among Ghanaians and other Africans.

The Instagram video of Michael Blackson calling for unity is below:

Reactions to Michael Blackson's African unity call

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Michael Blackson public appealing for unity.

Bigsly wrote:

"Even if South Africa plays alone, I’m rooting for the stadium to win 💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿."

Zubby wrote:

"True, we all need to come together as one African and support every club playing against South Africa 🙏."

Precy wrote:

"They had one jab, but apparently Mexico took it too 😂😂😂."

Frank wrote:

"Where were you when they were bullying our people?"

Ken wrote:

"We need to be united as Africans, let love lead, let's forgive South Africa and start supporting teams playing against them until they are out."

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma replies to Ghanaian and Nigerian football fans taunting her over South Africa's loss to Mexico. Photo source: @jacintangobese

Source: Instagram

Jacinta blasts Africans supporting Mexico

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma criticised fellow Africans supporting Mexico over Bafana Bafana during their 2026 World Cup match.

South Africa lost 2-0 to Mexico, with many African nations backing Mexico due to recent anti-immigration sentiments.

The anti-immigration activist jabbed anti-Bafana supporters, citing their countries' struggles with underdevelopment.

Source: YEN.com.gh