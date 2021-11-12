Nana Ama McBrown's mother Cecilia Agyemim Boateng, is celebrating her birthday as the world celebrates New Year

The actress has taken to social media to celebrate her mom by sharing lovely photos and a message

The photo and message from McBrown have got her followers to join her in wishing her mother well

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has shared lovely photos her biological mother Cecilia Agyenim Boateng.

New Year day, January 1 happens to be the birthday of McBrown's mother who is based in Germany. It is a celebration of her new age that McBrown shared the photos.

The photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on McBrown's Instagram page show Mama Cecilia dressed in a blue, purple, and white outfit. She had her hair nicely braided as she sat on a lush compound.

Nana Ama McBrown celebrates mother's birthday Photo source: @iamamamcbrown

Source: Instagram

In the last of the four photos, McBrown's mother was flanked on the left by a man in dark spectacles.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Sharing the photos, McBrown expressed unflinching love for her mother while wishing her happiness on such a special day.

"Love You Mama Happy Birthday #MamaCecelia #Mrs #Egaal #BRIMM ," the actress' caption to the photos read.

Fans wish McBrown's mother well

iammavisadjei said:

"Happy birthday to dear mother."

sabby.debrah said:

"Happy-go-lucky buffdae mama Egaal great woman, grace found you, blessed soul, may God see you through all de days of your life."

adoma_khadija said:

"Happy birthday Maxin Nana ❤️❤️❤️."

pauclement1420 said:

"Happy Birthday mummy and happy new yeah."

msflava_ said:

"Egaaaarrr Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Baby Maxin: McBrown’s Daughter Grows big; Plays with Other kids in their Lavish hall

Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Baby Maxin, has grown very big and tall in a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram.

The video is shared by Baby Lorde the First, who revealed in the caption that she had gone to McBrown’s house to visit her little sister and friend Baby Maxin.

They were four kids in all and are seen playing and running up and down in McBrown’s lavish hall.

The actress herself is seen showing Baby Lorde something in her aquarium and there is no doubt that mother and child were enjoying themselves.

Source: YEN.com.gh