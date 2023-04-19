Ghanaian actor and football team owner Yaw Dabo was spotted "chilling" with Ghanaian and Ajax football star Mohammed Kudus

In the entertaining video, Dabo hyped Kudus immediately he arrived in his car and chanted his name while referring to him as someone who is currently stealing Ghanaian boys' girlfriends

While cruising in Kudus' car, Dabo added that he would steal Kudus' girlfriend this year since he has decided to give Ghanaian boys a tough time

Ghanaian actor and football team owner Yaw Dabo was seen in trending videos with Ghanaian and Ajax FC player, Mohammed Kudus. Yaw Dabo was overly excited to meet Kudus.

The actor, who had heard that Kudus was injured and could not participate in Ajax's match, decided to see him after while in Amsterdam to experience a football match.

Yaw Dabo began to hype Mohammed Kudus immediately he arrived in his luxurious car and good-looking outfit. Dabo called him names like 'champion' and 'best player' as the footballer exited his car to meet him.

Dabo questioned Kudus in a hilarious conversation about why Kudus was stealing all the beautiful girls in the country with his skills, making the men suffer in the process. Kudus replied by saying he had no knowledge about the hilarious allegations from Yaw Dabo.

"This year, I will take you by surprise and steal your girlfriend from you," Dabo told Kudus.

Watch the video of Yaw Dabo meeting Kudus below:

Some fans reacted to the video of Yaw Dabo and Kudus in Amsterdam

Some Ghanaians who chanced on the video have shared their excitement over the beautiful moment between Yaw Dabo and Kudus

adjeicomfort16 commented:

Awwwwnnn u made me smile saaaaa I love seeing Kudus though

ivanmicah85 commented:

But Kudus be a good boy. The way he dey relate with his homeboys is very nice

iamprinceappiah commented:

Keep working hard kudus

