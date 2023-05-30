Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally responded to those calling Onua Showtime a concert party

After her episode with popular TikTokers, some Ghanaians shamed McBrown for displaying her acting skills in a classroom play

The Onua TV presenter has given a succinct reply on TikTok

Onua TV presenter Nana Ama McBrown came under fire after having one of her most watched episodes on Onua Showtime.

According to critics, McBrown stooped too low when she wore a school uniform to act in a funny short play with TikTokers on her show.

Critics called it a "concert party" and bemoaned that all UTV's work had gone down the drain.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown in her happy times Image credit: @iamamamcbrown @onuatv

Source: Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown came under attack after a blogger posted a snippet of her show with the TikTokers.

According to some of the comments, the actress should not have acted in a childish manner with children on TV.

In response, McBrown shared a video of that part of her show on TikTok with the caption:

"I am happy when I do what makes me happy. CHOOSE HAPPINESS."

Watch her response below:

Peeps react to McBrown's response to those criticising her for playing with TikTokers on her show

Many supported Nana Ama McBrown's show hosting skills. They also left encouraging words for her on her TikTok page.

Abena Rachel wrote:

Just love you.

Precious Anny3 said:

love you mom.

God's grace commented:

This is beautiful

Obaa Yaa Sarpong added:

Nana you were born to shine and bring happiness to the world. Blessings

Vidin@bae posted:

You are too much Queen ❤️a whole mood

Margert Pearl stated:

I have now remember ama pooley the movie

Nana Ama McBrown sells waakye by the roadside, peeps rush to catch a glimpse

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how people rushed to watch Nana Ama McBrown dishing waakye by the roadside.

McBrown decided to stop and buy some food from Nima, but the Onua TV presenter started helping the waakye seller to dish her food to the customers.

Many were amazed that the TV personality was so humble, so they trooped to watch her expertly serve the local food.

