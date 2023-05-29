Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown was clearly shocked when Time Gh made it rain dollars on her

The content creator was part of the guest on her show, Onua Showtime with McBrown

After getting over the shock, McBrown could be heard asking him if they are actual dollar bills

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown was stunned on her own show after content creator Time Gh showered her with dollars.

Last week's episode on Onua Showtime with Mcbrown was exceptional and fun, with popular content creators and skit makers passing through.

Aside from the hilarious classroom play they acted in the studio, Time Gh wowed McBrown on the set.

A collage of Nana Ama McBrown and Time GH at Onua TV studio Image credit: tv3gh_official

Source: TikTok

Many can attest that Nana Ama McBrown usually surprises her guest with gifts on her show.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The tables turned last week on Onua Showtime when Time Gh showed up in style with some dollars in his hand. He wore a chic-urban style with a white skull cup and trendy sneakers. He also held a female handbag.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Time Gh splashing dollars on Nana Ama McBrown on live TV

The love for McBrown is strong, as many were happy for her. The comment section was full of admiration and applause for her fantastic show.

Hafiz commented:

Who else heard Nana Ama asking the guy na 3y3 Original dea3

DoRa BuCci said:

Time ab3gye ne din

Abudlbasitmasuh wrote:

The love that people have for Nana ama you can't buy it with money, is Soo true and pour, God has really blessed her, this is the blessing I want.

Gifty_dede posted:

She's asking if it is real money

Rockybeauty69 commented:

Today's show was awesome I love you nana Ama I want to meet you one is my dream to meet you one day.

Nana Ama McBrown helps waakye seller to sell, people storm the place to catch a glimpse

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported how Nana Ama McBrown caused a stir when she started dishing waakye by the street.

The Onua TV presenter stopped in Nima to buy some food but ended up helping the waakye seller to sell instead.

Many crowded the place to watch McBrown expertly dish out the food like a pro.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh