He detailed that Stonebwoy once reached out to him privately to motivate him after working with him on a project

The dancer added that among the Ghanaian celebrities he has worked with, Stonebwoy and Medikal are able to spot the good in dancers and work hard to promote them

Ghanaian dancer Incredible Zigi, privately known as Amofa Michael, has stated that Stonebwoy and Medikal are the two Ghanaian artistes who support dancers.

Medika and Zigi (left), Zigi (centre) with Stonebwoy (right) Photo credit: @amgmedikal @stonebwoyb @incrediblezigi

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Incredible Zigi said that the award-winning reggae and dancehall artiste and Medikal are the two artistes who prioritise dancers and make them feel special.

The dancer noted that some artistes only contact him to book him and his dance crew for shows or music videos but do not influence him like Stonebwoy and Medikal do.

Some of the artistes would book you and get you on their songs because they know you can do it. But when it comes to Stonebwoy, he sees more than just dance in you. He makes you feel like you are also doing something special.

When I was on my African tour in Benin, South Africa and the rest, he texted me privately and said, "I have been watching you. I know what you are doing and it is special, don't let anybody else tell you otherwise. I would want to work with you more," he said.

Watch the video of Incredible Zigi eulogising Stonebwoy and Medikal below

Incredible Zigi shares Stonebwoy's impact and his dreams

The dancer said that the words from Stonebwoy motivated him, adding that he has enjoyed working with him and Medikal, who shares similar interests in dancers as Stonebwoy.

He added that he has been working hard to gain the attention of American singer and dancer Chris Brown to collaborate with him since it has been a long-term dream of his.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Incredible Zigi's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Incredible Zigi's interview and recounted how Stonebwoy had done similar things for popular professional dancer Dancegod Lloyd and uplifted his career.

shelter_blaze commented:

Stonebwoy is the one that took Dancegod outside the country first. Since that time, the boy became a star, so what Ziggi is saying is very true.

babsq,_ commented:

Mdk is really good at that

everytin_biye commented:

MediStone come for your guy

