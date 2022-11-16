Radio presenter and host of The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, has hit back at Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye for downgrading her capabilities of being a counsellor to the youth

This comes after Delay was recently invited by a church in the Ashanti Region to engage the youth and to encourage them among other things

However, that did not sit well with Kwasi Aboagye as he thought a much better person could have been invited instead to speak to the youth

Business mogul and media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has called out Peace FM's Kwasi Aboagye for undermining her capabilities of being a motivational speaker.

According to Kwasi Aboagye, Delay is not fit to be a key speaker at seminars and events which call on celebrities to advice the youth.

He noted that Delay did great disservice to the youth, and he went on to lash out at the organisers saying he did not know what they were looking out for when choosing Delay as a keynote speaker.

He made these remarks on the basis of Delay giggling at the sad story of a young lady whose ambition was to further her education in theatre arts; however, her father wanted her to study ICT.

According to the Peace FM host, it was insensitive of Delay to giggle at the young lady's story and this makes her not fit to counsel young people.

In Delay's reaction, she called out the Peace FM host during her radio show on Wontumi Radio. She advised him to take his name out of his mouth and called on people who know him to advise him accordingly.

She gave thanks to God for holding her down while her enemies gather around to plot against her.

She then bragged about the business she owns as well as the achievements she has gained since she joined the industry about some 19 years ago.

Delay then warned him to be careful of his utterances on his radio show since she also has a mic and would do the needful of revealing his secrets if he continues.

