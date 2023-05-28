Shatta Wale, a Ghanaian dancehall musician, celebrated his friend Prince Richgame Henry Richgame with a $100,000 birthday cheque gift

The acclaimed performer and other well-known Ghanaian artistes marked the celebrant's lavish birthday at Basement on Saturday, May 27

People on the internet expressed doubts after watching the video of the moment the dancehall star presented the cheque to the celebrant

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr, celebrated his friend and businessman Prince Richgame Henry Richgame with a supposed $100,000 birthday cheque gift.

The top-tier artiste and other famous Ghanaian musicians joined loved ones and fans to mark the birthday of Richgame at Basement.

Stars who attended the birthday of Richgame

Rapper Tinny, Medikal, Jupitar, and others were spotted at the celebration on Saturday, May 27.

Shatta Wale presents $100,000 cheque to his loyal friend in video. Photo credit: ronnieiseverywhere_official.

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The moment Shatta Wale wrote the whopping amount of $100,000 on the cheque and presented it to Richgame during the birthday bash was captured on tape.

The video shared by bloggers on social media, including ronnieiseverywhere_official, garnered reactions.

People, however, raised doubts about the genuineness of the cheque, as seen in the footage. Some observed that the dollar amount on a cedi cheque was wrong.

The video on ronnieiseverywhere_official had been deleted at the time of this publication.

Watch the video posted elsewhere on Twitter below:

Reactions to the video of Shatta Wale

Maskblog commented

Ego bounce.

Emenz.imenz said:

Ego bounce sef apuuuuu.

Enochdarkogh commented:

These people figa we be kiddies, apuuu

Frankktod reacted:

Nobody be kiddie here ooh master.

Akhoshuah_rockson posted:

The cheque is a cedis cheque how do you use it for a dollar payment eeeeiiii koooobinii.

Lavoej said:

Cedis Cheque abuuuuu.

Anderson_ato commented:

Apuuuuuuu.

Elvison_70s said:

Fugazy he get 100 grand to dash shaaaa.

Kingmorgan74 shared:

Alo cheque wey dem dey sign wey ink no dey pen ️ inside .

Adepaametame commented:

Wow. Leftie. Nice.

Samlee said:

Fake life. Apuu. You think say we be children. Herh Wale.

Shatta Wale praises Sarkodie's feature with Bob Marley

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Shatta Wale sparked social media reactions after he passed some comments regarding Sarkodie's song with Bob Marley and The Wailers.

Shatta Wale was interviewed on Luv FM, a Kumasi-based radio station, and he touched on the subject. Shatta said the collaboration was beautiful and asked Ghanaians to praise and support Sarkodie.

Shatta ended his statement with a remark that many felt was an attempt to make jest of the collaboration. ''We have someone who can feature a ghost,'' he exclaimed.

Shatta Wale tells Ghanaians to beg Nigerian producers and promoters for help

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale asked Ghanaians to call on Nigerian promoters, producers and other key players in the Nigerian industry for help.

The musician said Ghanaians were all talk without action and called for a change in the music industry.

His comments sparked reactions from social media users as many felt he was hypocritical as he had lashed out at Nigerians in 2021 at his Freedom Wave Concert.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh