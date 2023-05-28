Award-winning Ghanaian musician Efya is trending on Instagram after showing skin at a red carpet event

The 36-year-old singer looked classy in designer outfits and elegant African braids hairstyle to the Serwaa television series premiere

Many social media users have complimented Efya for slaying to support her friends Fella Makafui and AMG Medikal

Ghanaian musician Efya looked classy in designer outfits at the premiere of Fella Makafui's new television series, Serwaa, at the Accra Mall.

Jane Awindor, popularly called Efya, wore a white short-sleeve crop top with stylish baggy jeans.

Ghanaian celebrities Efya, Fella Makafui, and AMG Medikal pose together. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

She looked regal in a long African braids hairstyle and flawless makeup for the star-studded event.

Some Ghanaians have commented on Efya's effortlessly chic look as she posed with Fella Makafui and her beautiful family.

Some social media users have commented on Efya's stunning outfit at the public screening of the new series directed by Fella Makafui

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media reactions below:

iam_daasebre stated:

What is wrong about @efya_nokturnal tummy …nkurasefo can’t you guys see how beautiful it is ???……..why body shaming Dey kill Ghanaians like that …..meseee my love for Efya will never die….much love, my queen, hero and my goddess of all.

Julius DaVinci stated:

To y’all talking about Efya’s tummy nu, check your own. Y’all get n3nsu buh y’all go run come body shame others.

gurlboss_mimi stated:

Eeii afro mu step by step

the_visionary_earlyboy stated:

Oh, l almost forgot it's today

telynn_kelyn_ stated:

Efya is a diva. No matter what she looks like, no matter what she wears, you’ll say after me… Efya is a DIVA Periodt!

oluwole_samuel_ stated:

Beautifully made

Wolf. Active stated:

@efya_nokturnal, my forever crush

swayofficial99 stated:

Popopopopo... Gyimi saaaa

London stated:

If a lady wants to be herself bueiii if they do surgery bueiii..oman b3n koraa nie

cacti_boy93 stated:

Fella is well dressed.. 3noaa nono, so people won’t come and say she didn’t dress well.

peter_konadu stated:

Medikal de3 y3 Jon o eeei he behaves like he just completed shs

Watch the trending video below;

