A video of Black Sherif's lookalike singing his songs during an intervierw with Kwaku Manu has sparked massive reactions online

In the interview, Philemon Acquah who is Blacko's clone, stated that he knew all his songs and attempted to proved that by singing them

The video of him singing has cracked many ribs as he sang with a rough voice while making hand gestures in the air

Philemon Acquah, the lookalike of VGMA 2023 Artiste of the Year Black Sherif, was spotted rapping one of the artiste's hit songs.

Black Sherif (left) and his lookalike Philemon Acquah (right) in photos. Image Credit: @b;acksherif_ @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's lookalike raps and sings his songs

During an interview on Kwaku Manu TV, Philemon was asked whether he could sing any of his idol's songs, to which he responded in the affirmative.

"I know all of Black Sherif's songs," he said.

The host of the show, Kwaku Manu, then asked him to sing any of them. The videos of him singing have taken over the internet.

He sang Soja, Kwaku the Traveller and other songs off Black Sherif's first album, The Villain I Never Was.

Many people found the video funny as Philemon sang with a crooked voice in an offbeat manner.

Below is a snippet of Black Sherif's clone rapping his hit song, Soja.

Watch the video from 21:50 where he sang most of Black Sherif's songs during the interview.

Ghanaians react to the video of Black Sherif's lookalike rapping his songs

Many people, after watching Philemon Acquah perform some of Black Sherif's songs, were not impressed with how he sang them.

They complained about his crooked voice and urged him to do better next time when given the chance.

maame_abena_agyeiwaa said:

Obi nfa ntomago n’gyam n’ani so ma me wai☹️☹️

efua_alewa stated:

This one na Braigo the one the girl fi talk

godson_vee opined:

The LOOKs and facial expressions of Kwaku Manu

l_ifestyle3 stated:

Kwaku Manu hin face dey tear me pass

mizz_peters said:

Something is vibrating ampa

babygrace_official opined:

It's Kwaku Manu’s face for me. E shock am

patorankingnation commented:

But outside dem dey do what... ano fit hear am well

nana_kojo_kendrick said:

Mo mma no sika ntor aduane, )b3gyae nkwaasem no

adwoavee57 stated:

Inside hwan celebrating hw3 ne gyimii bi

Source: YEN.com.gh