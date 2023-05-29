Ghanaian comic actor Akabenezer, popularly called Dr Likee, surprised his fan with a new hilarious skit

The Kumawood actor packed his muscular body into a crop top and skin-tight stretchy shorts

Many could not stop themselves from laughing after watching the funny video

Ghanaian YouTube sensation Ras Nene has sent peeps laughing with another crazy video.

The trending video features Dr Likee acting as a bodyguard from China.

His outfit alone was enough to solicit laughter from even the coldest of hearts.

Dr Likee's new funny skit on YouTube features Strongman's lookalike. The young man, who bears a striking resemblance to the rapper, played the role of a rich musician who needed the services of a bodyguard.

Funny Face's baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, also played a part in the short film. She acted as one of Strongman lookalike's numerous girlfriends, who despised Ras Nene, the bodyguard.

In her interview with Kwaku Manu, Vanessa Nicole mentioned that she was returning to active acting. She added that her children are now old enough for her to plunge into her career fully.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Akabenezer's new skit with Strongman lookalike and Funny Face's baby mama

Many in the comment section applauded the Kumawood actor for his ingenuity and acting skill. The comment section was also full of laughter.

Modesty Minkah wrote:

How can u be sad in Ghana without watching Akabenezer?

Joe commented:

Andrews Ofori said:

Aka the most important n greatest comedy ever in Ghana ❤

Nico Kwesi added:

I had to stop watching this because I’m laughing so hard people think I’m mentally unstable.

