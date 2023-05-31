Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif shared new photos of himself showing off a glass of hard drink and a cigar

The award-winning artiste also made hand signs that got his fans curious as to whether he is responding to satanism allegations

Some fans reacted to the photo and praised the artiste for his electrifying performances during his US concerts and AfroNation performance

Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Black Sherif has shared a photo of himself holding a hard drink and cigar, which evoked reactions from his fans.

He made hand signs that got people thinking about whether the artiste was promoting satanism.

Black Sherif in Miami and at the VGMAs Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

In a post shared by the award-winning artiste on his verified Instagram account, he detailed that it was a photo he had taken from his performance in Miami at the AfroNation concert, where he performed with Burna Boy.

Blacko held a glass of hard drink in his left hand and a cigar in his right hand while making hand gestures that had earlier been criticised by peeps on Twitter and other social media who claim they are Illuminati symbols.

Black Sherif captioned the photo:

"MAY 27, 2023. AFRONATION, MIAMI."

See Black Sherif's post about his AfroNation performance in Miami below:

Black Sherif accused of Satanic worship

According to some Ghanaians who reacted to the photos, the signs made by Blacko are linked to the tattoo on his hand, which confirms his promotion and portrayal of Satanism.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's photo

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photo and showered praise on Blacko for making headlines with his performance with Burna Boy.

_misguidedfulani commented:

@blacksherif_ I love you! I hope you make it to my city for Afro-nation Detroit. I’ll have another flyer ready

moderngirljgm wrote:

❤️ New York & Miami. What a pleasure to finally see you perform live and meet you in person. Wishing you a lifetime of success! ❤️

sseedmusic said:

He's a great musician and a spiritualist. Move faster, warrior don't forget to keep paying royalties

Black Sherif explains the meaning of his name

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Black Sherif joined Nigerian superstar Burna Boy onstage during the Afro Nation Miami concert as a guest performer.

After the performance, Black Sherif was questioned about his time in Miami and the origins of his stage name.

Blacko claimed that he added "Black" to his given name, Sherif, to symbolise his pride in his skin tone and African heritage.

