Kumawood actor Sumsum Ahuofe, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, discussed the difficulties of marriage, shedding light on the challenges faced by celebrities in particular.

Ahuofe revealed that he is currently single, emphasising the complex nature of the institution of marriage.

Ghanaian Actor Sumsum Ahuofe Photo Source: sumsum_ahoufedua

Source: Instagram

Sumsum acknowledged the demanding nature of his profession and the impact it can have on relationships. Being a celebrity, he explained, involves frequent socialising and interactions with numerous individuals, particularly women. This constant exposure, according to him, often gives rise to mistrust from partners, creating issues within the relationship.

The actor, who is single, highlighted the challenges of maintaining a committed and trustworthy bond, particularly when in the public eye. He said the attention that comes with fame can make it difficult to navigate through temptations and preserve the sanctity of marriage.

He used the recent example of fellow actor Salinko, whose marriage ended, to support his point about the challenges faced by celebrities in sustaining relationships. He said sometimes women receive bad advice from friends, who tell them that relationships with public figures do not end well.

Sumsum's comments spark reactions

W Kofi wrote:

Sunsum is a young guy but mature he knows how to talk.... super star

Kakra Koomson commented:

sumsum will remind us that he is a super star p3333333

Yooku reacted:

hehe....every chance he gets biaa he has to remind us. He is a superstar though

