A video of how a young man reacted at his sister's wedding after he received money from his brother-in-law has gone viral

In the video, the man hilariously said the amount was too small hence was not going to accept the money

Netizens who reacted to the video laughed at the actions of the man, with many commending him for making the wedding lively

A Ghanaian man has cracked ribs on social media after he hilariously rejected money from his brother-in-law meant for him as 'Akonta Sikan'.

In a video on TikTok, the man who was identified as Henry was called to the stage during the traditional wedding of his sister to receive money which was being given to him by the groom as part of the marriage rites.

Man playfully refuses 'Akonta Sikan' from the groom Photo credit:@thekingemzy/TikTok

Neatly dressed in his white kaftan, the man acted calmly as the Master of Ceremony pampered him with adjectives, after which he handed the money over to him.

After taking the envelope stacked with cash, the bride's brother immediately opened it there and playfully stated that he will not accept it.

His explanation was that the money was inadequate looking at the occasion.

At that point, the Master of ceremony questioned whether he was married, to which he responded yes.

He then quizzed him about how much money he parted ways with, as he also paid the 'Akotan sikan' so they could take things from there.

The question by the Master of Ceremony drew laughter from the guests as the video came to an end.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 27,000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the hilarious moment by the bride's brother

Netizens who reacted to the video laughed off at the actions of the bride's brother, with many commending him for making the ceremony lively.

Nanarh Aba reacted:

This will be my brothers reaction

Chi•nonye Obi added:

my brothers are still young they'll ask for PS5

Rhodiess added:

I like what the Mc asked him. How much did you pay when you were going to Marry

Nana Adjoa Adubea commented:

Mostly that money is at least 100

Source: YEN.com.gh