Kumawood actor Lil Win got many people laughing hard after he displayed fire dance moves at Kejetia Market

He was seen taking off his shirt as he waved it in the air while making funny leg moves. People cheered him on while others laughed

Many people online could not hold back their laughter the moment they watched the video

Celebrated Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win entertained many people after a video of him displaying incredible dance moves at Kejetia Market emerged online.

Lil Win dances inside Kejetia Market

The talented actor got many people cheering him on the moment famous Ghanaian dancer The Official Starter approached him to join the rest of the dancers in dancing.

Lil Win removed his shirt when he got up from his seat. He made funny leg movements which got many people laughing hard.

He then waved his shirt in the air as he ran to one corner of the space, which got many people cheering him on louder.

Below is a video of Lil Win displaying his dance moves at Kejetia Market.

Ghanaians reacted to the video of Lil Win dancing shirtless

Many people laughed at Lil Win's dance moves, while others were not impressed with The Official Starter's leg work.

They applauded Lil Win for making them laugh with the video.

iam_kobbievan commented:

Na Official Starter nu asa foo b3n nono

danielkobby said:

Na gyina fako erMeni kora y3 me ya

laws.tillygold remarked:

Doing what he knows best fooling

mr.oobedhope commented:

Hheerrr Lil Win kraa whyyou did that and sat down quietly

joygrant_ said:

Lil win ankasa de3

crystalizednat said:

Laughter is good for the soul

thewinnebaguy remarked:

Lilwin do all

richlaw_empire said:

Kojo is always a mood

Lil Win sprays cash on fans as they mob him

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Lil Win was mobbed by fans as he was en route to Kejetia Market for an event.

He splashed cedi notes on them the moment they surrounded his vehicle. Many people admired his kind heart after the video went viral.

