Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actor Lil Win showed how humble he was when he stepped out and decided to gift his fans money

On his way to Kejetia Market, he was mobbed by fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of their idol

Many people admired how humble he was, and they loved how generous he was towards his die-hard fans

Kumawood actor and comedian Lil Win was mobbed by fans in Kumasi, and he sprayed cedi notes on them.

Lil Win mobbed by fans in Kumasi

In a series of videos that emerged online, GreatMinds International School founder, Lil Win, was mobbed by fans who wanted to catch a glimpse of their idol.

En route to Kejetia Market, he was seen standing through the roof of his plush vehicle as he danced and held bundles of cedi notes in one hand.

DJ Azonto's Fa No Fom was being played through the speakers of another branded truck as the actor danced and sprayed money.

More fans rushed to his car the moment they spotted the cedi notes flying in the air.

Below is a video of Lil Win spraying money on fans.

Below is another video of Lil Win being mobbed by fans.

Ghanaians admire Lil Win's humility as he gives out money to fans

Many of Lil Win's fans online admired his humility as he sprayed money on people who mobbed his vehicle en route to Kejetia Market.

Many others also thought the way the security men behaved made them laugh.

insta_blaka said:

dramatic security men

towerimagery_gh stated:

Rich man look at how simple looking he is

nabilla_iam remarked:

I wonder what your classmates think of you now vs back then. May God keep making you big

itslikethat2227 said:

I’ll always luv him… thanks to watching his skits on YouTube I can understand twi and speak it small❤️

badmandeyyard commented:

Ghana security na concert

laws.tillygold said:

He's Soo humble

moda_st.patrick stated:

Was he trying to dance or..what?

dube_daily remarked:

He’s quite calm

Lil Win buys roadside food

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Lil Win was seen buying street food in a video when he was spotted by fans.

The hilarious video got many people laughing as the actor funnily responded to the fans.

