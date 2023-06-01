Actor Sumsum Ahuofe has advised comedian Funny Face to take back his ex-girlfriend and baby mama Vanessa Nicole

The actor said relationship and marriage is difficult and comes with their ups and downs

Vanessa Nicole recently expressed interest in reuniting with Funny Face because of the well-being of their kids

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe has come forward with some heartfelt advice for comedian Funny Face. The beloved actor has advised Funny Face to reconsider his stance on his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

Comedian Funny Face (Left), Vanessa Nicole (Middle), Susum Ahuofe (Right) Photo Source: sumsum_ahoufedua, vanessah_nicole

Source: Instagram

In an exclusive interview, Sumsum emphasised the trials and tribulations that come with relationships and marriage, asserting that both parties are bound to encounter their fair share of ups and downs.

The revelation comes in the wake of Vanessa Nicole expressing her sincere interest in reuniting with Funny Face, citing the well-being of their precious children as her primary motivation.

It appears that Vanessa has experienced a genuine change of heart and now demonstrates a newfound level of maturity and repentance. Sumsum, who has evidently been closely observing the situation, believes that Vanessa deserves a second chance at love and happiness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Reflecting on the circumstances surrounding their breakup, Sumsum stated that both Funny Face and Vanessa were to blame. Acknowledging the complexities of relationships, he said he understands that misunderstandings and disagreements are inevitable, particularly when emotions run high. The actor said he was optimistic that this challenging chapter in their lives could be overcome with forgiveness, understanding, and a willingness to grow.

Susum Ahuofe also explained the complexities of dating as a celebrity

In a related story, Sumsum Ahuofe, in an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, opened up about the challenges he faced in his past marriage.

The actor reflected on the difficulties of being in a marital union, particularly for celebrities like himself, and disclosed that he was once again single.

Sumsum shared his perspective on the unique struggles faced by celebrities in maintaining a successful marriage.

He highlighted the nature of their work, which often involved socialising and coming into contact with numerous individuals, including women. This constant interaction could lead to mistrust, according to him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh