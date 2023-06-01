Talented Kids season 10 winner Nakeeyat Dramani portrayed the rich Ghanaian culture and traditions at the 2023 Royal International Convention with her looks

The young star wore beautiful kente and African print dresses through the multi-day event in Australia

Many social media users have congratulated the talented youth ambassador for putting Ghana on the world map

Award-winning poet Nakeeyat Dramani was the only Ghanaian invited to perform at Australia's 2023 Rotary International Convention.

The young fashionista collaborated with one of Nana Ama McBrown's designers, Royal Couture, to design unique and fashionable outfits for the event.

Nayeeyat looks regal in the kente ensemble

With her powerful poem, the talented young poet Nakeeyat won the audience's admiration at the 2023 rotary international convention.

She donned a kente and matching African beads for the international event in Australia.

Nayeekat looks elegant in an African print dress

The young fashionista dressed stylishly in an African print dress while rocking her beautiful corn rolls.

Nakeeyat styled her look with simple stud earrings and a blue scarf for the luncheon with top dignitaries in Australia.

Nakeeyat slays in a casual outfit

The youth ambassador Nakeeyat stepped out with her mother and manager, rocking a black sweater paired with skintight jeans and classy boots.

United Showbiz host MzGee has congratulated the young celebrity Nakeeyat for her exceptional performance at the international event

Some social media users have commented on Nakeeyat's beautiful photos

Mzgee stated:

Well done, dear! Keep going

Gloria Sarfo stated:

Nakeeyat darling, conquer the world superstar❤

Nakeeyat Maame stated:

❤️❤️❤️ My love, you look beautiful

lagambire stated:

May Allah continue to bless you and protect you .

Hertyaid stated:

Awesome! I didn't know you were down under! I'm Sydney. I hope you're enjoying your stay

manye_okailey stated:

Congrats, dear; I am tapping in your blessing

queenekua_19 stated:

Go on!!! Baby girl ❤️

_fortunelily stated:

We’re proud of you ❤️❤️❤️

Franca Nyarko stated:

Ghana is proud of you

Award Haruna stated:

Wowwwwgo girllll❤️❤️❤️❤️

Priscilla Ameyaa stated:

Soar higher, gal❤️❤️❤️

__a.dbrownn stated:

blessed beyond measure

adwoaagyeiwaa99 stated:

You are doing so well keep it up, angel

abenaa_angiee stated:

Awwwn blessed child ❤️❤️❤️

