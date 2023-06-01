Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of comedian and actor Funny Face, has sent a reply to her critics

Jamming to the latest song, "Twatis" by rapper Oseikrom Sikani, she said she had tactics and was living her best life

She shared a video of herself listening to a phone conversation while the song audibly played in the background

Vanessa Nicole, the baby mama of Ghanaian comedian and actor Funny Face, has shared a video of herself claiming she has got tactics with which she is living her best life.

In a video shared by the actress on her official TikTok page, she jammed to the song of Ghanaian rapper Oseikrom Sikani with a slideshow of her photos.

The curvaceous and beautiful actress who doubles as a TikToker held a phone to her ear as she sat on a short chair in her straight black dress. Vanessa seemed unbothered about the criticisms from some Ghanaians who chastised her over her willingness to return to her ex-lover. She jammed to the song, whose lyrics gave an idea about how she lived her life.

The lyrics of the song read:

Let me live my life, we know we are all going to die someday. The fact is, I have tactics, let me live my luxurious life.

Watch the video of Vanessa replying to her critics below

Vanessa entertains fans in a funny skit

Recently, Vanessa caused some traffic online with news about her interest in her relationship with the comedian. Regardless, she proceeded to entertain her fans in her latest skits and videos.

People praised the talent of the actress and attractive mother of Funny Face's children when she appeared in the short movie. The comedy routine included a young man who was discovered trying to use his boss' car to court Vanessa Nicole.

Vanessa Nicole explains the cause of her split with Funny Face

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in an interview with Kwaku Manu TV, Vanessa claimed that her relationship with the comedic actor came to an abrupt end because they did not get along well enough.

She detailed that the comedian was a harmless personality and would have had a beautiful marriage with him if they knew each other well before having their beautiful babies.

