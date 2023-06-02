Asantewaa's brother, Kay Verli, surprised her on her 29th birthday with lovely gifts and lovely music from a saxophonist

In the video, she was overwhelmed by the love she received on her special day such that she got emotional

Many people admired the gesture, while others talked about the inconsistencies in the giant cheque given her

Famous Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa turned 29 on June 1, 2023, and to mark her special day, her brother, Kay Verli, gave her a lovely surprise.

Asantewaa's brother surprises her on her 29th birthday

Asantewaa was in her gym clothes as she stepped out when her brother, with the help of some vendors, surprised her at the exit.

They handed a pink balloon to her and, later, a cute pink box with money bundles hidden inside.

While the presentation was ongoing, a saxophonist played the Happy Birthday theme song while friends and well-wishers sang along.

He also gifted her a giant cheque that got many people talking since the words and digits did not match.

Towards the end of the video, Asantewaa was surprised by Ghanaian dancer Afronita, who did a dance challenge with her.

When the presentation was over, her brother hugged her tight as she cried tears of joy in his arms.

Below is a video of Asantewaa being surprised by her brother.

Below is another video of Asantewaa's 29th birthday surprise.

Ghanaians admire the relationship Asantewaa shares with her brother

Many people admired the gesture as they hailed Asantewaa's brother in the comment section.

However, the giant cheque sparked a massive stir on social media as the written figures were different from the ones written in words.

Asantewaa slays in a black dress on her birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Asantewaa dropped gorgeous pictures to mark her 29th birthday.

She looked gorgeous in a black dress that had a high cut that flaunted her fine legs. She also wore opera gloves that had star-studded elements on them.

