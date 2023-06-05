Ghanaian musician Frank Naro shuts down Asantewaa's birthday party with a tremendous birthday gift

The TikTok star celebrated her 29th birthday with a star-dubbed plush party

The rich musician recounted growing up with Asantewaa, saying that he was proud of her growth

Ghanaian content creator Martina Dwamena, popularly known as Asantewaa, threw a grand party to welcome her new age over the weekend.

Her 29th birthday party was a huge affair, with some of Ghana's most prominent personalities gracing the event.

Asantewaa also used the opportunity to launch her new toilet seat sanitizing products.

Asantewaa rose to fame with the inception of TikTok on the Ghanaian market. She fast became one of the most sought-after personalities on the app.

Before Frank Naro's performance at the party, he gave a short speech eulogising Asantewaa. He spoke about how they both started as actors in the industry and where they are now. According to Frank Naro, Asantewaa has been able to put up a house at the young age of 29 years old.

I'm really proud of her. Asantewaa is like my little sister. Looking at how far God has brought her. After seeing all this, I have already bout her products worth GH¢1,000. I don't have much. I'm not yet rich, but I'm giving her £2000 from my heart.

Watch the video below:

The TikTok star hosted a grand party to mark her 29th birthday.

The plush event centre was decorated with lights and glittering glass ornaments, but the cake stole all the attention.

A shimmery seven-turret castle was mounted on a two-tire cake decorated in white flowers and pearly drops.

