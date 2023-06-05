Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, in a TikTok video, had folks gushing as she lip-synced to a hip-hop tune

The beautiful young lady looked more beautiful and older, and social media users did not fail to point it out

Peeps also admired her unique facial features and showered her with words of adoration

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch, in an adorable TikTok video that quickly went viral, had fans gushing as she effortlessly lip-synced to the catchy hip-hop tune "Area Code" by Kali. The talented young lady not only captivated her audience with her musical skills but also drew attention to her stunning appearance.

DJ Switch, known for her incredible talent and charming personality, showcased her versatility once again as she flawlessly synchronised her lip movements to a popular track. As the video circulated across social media platforms, it became evident that DJ Switch had undergone a noticeable transformation.

The young DJ's fans could not help but notice how she appeared more beautiful and older in the video. Social media users were quick to point out this change, expressing their awe and admiration for her growth and unique facial features. Many praised her for her confidence and her remarkable talent at such a tender age.

As the video continued to make its rounds on the internet, fans showered DJ Switch with words of adoration. They lauded her not only for her incredible DJ skills but also for her likeable personality and captivating presence.

DJ Switch wins hearts

Mark Tutu said:

me wondering how the small girl I was watching years ago on tele is now this grown and beautiful

Abubakar Ramadan917 commented:

the definition of Black is beautiful

nicholasboafo3 wrote:

Time flies herrr Dj switch small girl now grown up

DJ Switch tours New York

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch updated her fans on her new adventures with new photos.

The Talented Kidz star shared the photos on her Instagram page, garnering admiration from followers.

She looked poised like a grown woman as she explored famous places in New York.

