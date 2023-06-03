A beautiful Ghanaian bride sparked reactions on social media as she rocked a beautiful red corseted Kente gown at her traditional wedding

In a video, the beautiful lady looked revising in the tight outfit, which snatched her belly and got people asking if she could breath

The beautiful bride danced joyfully in her gorgeous outfit as some of her bridesmaids and family members followed suit

A Ghanaian bride has become the talk of the town on social media after pictures and videos of her traditional wedding went viral.

The stunning lady, adorned in a beautiful red corseted Kente gown, captured the attention of many, sparking a wave of reactions online.

In a video that circulated widely, the bride looked absolutely captivating in her tight-fitting outfit, which accentuated her figure and snatched her waist. However, the striking outfit also raised concerns among viewers, who questioned if she could comfortably breathe in such a tightly fitted garment.

The pretty lady showed off her dance moves as she joyfully grooved to the rhythm of the music, gracefully moving around in her gorgeous attire. Her enthusiasm was contagious as her bridesmaids and family members joined in the festivities, mirroring her happy celebration. There have been lots of weddings with similar outfits in 2023.

Ghanaian bride sparks reactions

TheCuteMidwife wrote:

the is the real definition of " can I be snatched more"

patienceowusu697 commented:

the corset is corsertingcos eiii

ajshredder2 said:

If snatched was a person.Eii but why I’m I finding it difficult to breathe.Nice outfit tho good job designer

Akyaa_Oyiakwan reacted:

Lord let this style pass quickly before I get married wae, because eiiii

Mame Yabah wrote:

After the marriage straight to Korle bu , kyer3s3 boi3

