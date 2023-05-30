Ghanaian disc jockey Erica Armah Bradulu Tandoh is one of the few young stars who always dresses down decently

The student of Chaminade College Preparatory in Los Angelos loves to rock designer suits and sneakers

Some celebrities including Gloria Sarfo and Lydia Forson have always commented on her Instagram photos

Ghanaian female celebrity Erica Armah Bradulu Tandoh, popularly called DJ Switch, is among the stars who rose to fame after winning TV3's Talented Kidz program.

DJ Switch looks gorgeous in short hairstyles. Photo credit: @djswitchghana

The outspoken young star is always in the news and making her country proud as she attends red carpet events in elegant ensembles while in the United States of America.

YEN.com.gh shares photos of the DJ rocking breathtaking outfits

DJ Switch slays in a short suit

The young talented disc jockey looked elegant in a simple white camisole and jacket paired with matching shorts for the educational event. DJ Switch wore white socks and a suit to complete her look.

DJ Switch turns heads in a pink suit

The youth ambassador looked glamorous in a pink jacket with two front pockets and golden buttons paired with form-fitting pants. She completed her look with a white camisole that perfectly matched her stylish sneakers.

DJ Switch looks impeccable in a red jacket

The young fashion model celebrated the 2023 Independence Day with a yellow turtleneck top, red blazer and denim jeans while entertaining her followers with great Ghanaian music.

DJ Switch looks gorgeous in a white lace top

The rising Ghanaian star DJ Switch graced a red carpet event with Hollywood stars in attendance, rocking a long sleeve lace top and stylish pants.

