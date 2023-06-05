Ghanaian actor Agya Koo recently unveiled his grand mansion, and many social media users have been itching to know more about it

The actor's house is located in Kumasi, Kwadaso Denkyemuoso, and has a host of unique features

It took the actor 16 years to complete the gorgeous mansion, which he commenced in the year 2007

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has recently revealed his grand mansion and social media users are buzzing with excitement and eager to learn it. YEN.com.gh has compiled some juicy facts and features of the beautiful home.

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo builds grand mansion Photo Source: Agya Koo

Source: Facebook

Features of the House: Luxury at its finest

Agya Koo's mansion boasts an array of impressive features that exude luxury. The highlight of the property is a large swimming pool, perfect for relaxation and enjoyment during Ghana's warm days. Additionally, a beautiful water fountain adds a touch of elegance to the exterior. The house is adorned with intricate glass designs, enhancing its beauty and providing a visually stunning experience for visitors.

Land acquisition and construction

To bring his dream mansion to life, Agya Koo embarked on a 16-year journey that commenced in 2007. He acquired a vast piece of land in Kumasi, Kwadaso Denkyemuoso, where he began the construction process. The actor's determination and perseverance enabled him to see his vision come to fruition, resulting in the breathtaking mansion.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Funding the dream: Acting, music, and family support

With a long and successful acting career, Agya Koo leveraged the proceeds from his performances to finance the construction of his dream house. As a versatile entertainer, he also delved into the music industry, where he has a music band that performs at various events, generating additional income. In an interview, the actor shared that he also received support from his family members, highlighting the importance of their encouragement and assistance in his monumental achievement.

Agya Koo's grand mansion in Kumasi stands as a testament to his hard work, passion, and determination. The impressive features, combined with the long journey and various sources of funding, make this residence a true marvel. As fans eagerly anticipate more glimpses of the mansion, it continues to captivate and inspire people across Ghana.

Agya Koo's luxury car

In another story, in an old video, veteran actor Agya Koo drove his expensive Infinity QR60 at top speed as he made his way to town.

The affable actor was comfortably seated in the vehicle as he stepped on the pedal like a pro driver.

Agya Koo had been in the movie industry for decades and seemed to be enjoying the fruits of his labour.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh