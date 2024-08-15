Kennedy Agyapong's lookalike daughter, Anthonel, has gained admission to Howard University in the US

Anthonel, a 2019 Bachelor of Science graduate from the University of Maryland, will be studying dentistry

She announced her new feat by sharing beautiful photos on the school's campus in Washington, DC

Anthonel Agyapong, daughter of Assin Central MP Kennedy Agyapong, is pursuing a medical career.

Anthonel, who once worked as a COVID scientist, has been admitted to Howard University to study dentistry.

She announced her admission to the Washington, DC-based private university in her recent post on Instagram.

The University of Maryland alumnus who graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Public Health Science in 2019 shared photos of herself at Howard University's College of Dentistry.

Holding a glass plaque that indicated she was a future dentist, she looked dashing as she smiled for the camera.

In her caption, Anthonel, who shares a striking resemblance with her father, thanked God while recounting that she had wanted to be a dentist since she was 16.

Dear God,

Thank you for my proudest testimony. You placed this dream in my heart when I was 16, and no matter how much I questioned myself, you sent me the most amazing support system to help me see it through. For a year, You watched me wake up every Saturday at 6am to drive from Maryland to Howard’s dental school, my dream school; where I walked around the campus to manifest one day being a student there. I spent these walks praying and journaling to you to help me see this dream through.

I will spend forever thanking you for this moment, thanking you for every friendship that comforted me through and the amazing family and parents who’ve loved me every step of the way.

Dr. Anthonel Agyapong DDS loading 🥳🦷

Amanda Agyapong enrolls at UPenn for Master's

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Amanda Agyapong, another of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters, had returned to the University of Pennsylvania in the US for studies.

Amanda, who works with Google, started a double Master's degree, an MBA and an MA in International Studies.

She shared the news with a video online, with many followers congratulating her.

