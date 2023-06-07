John Mahama, the former president of Ghana, surprised Kumawood actor and movie producer Lil Win on his movie set

The NDC flagbearer visited Lil Win to throw his weight behind him for his upcoming movie "Mr President"

The comic actor and some Ghanaians reacted to the humble personality of Mahama, hailing him for supporting the actor and the movie industry

The former president of Ghana His Excellency John Dramani Mahama surprised Kumawood actor Lil Win, known privately as Kwadwo Nkansah, on his movie set.

Mahama and Lil Win stood by each other in photos, with Lil Win looking proud and grateful for the ex-president's kind gesture.

John Mahama supports Lil Win on the set of his "Mr President" series Photo credit: @officiallilwin

In an Instagram post by Lil Win, he detailed that he was grateful and inspired by the former president, who had recently been voted by the delegates of the National Democratic Congress as their flagbearer for the 2024 general elections.

Lil Win revealed that John Mahama visited him and his acting crew while they were on set for his latest series, "Mr President," which he had promoted on his Instagram and other social media platforms for some time now.

Lil Win captioned his post:

"Airport Scene Of Mr President Series: H.E John Dramani Mahama visits us on set. Thank You, Daddy, #wezzyempire #mr_president coming soon …."

See Lil Win's photos with Mahama on set below:

The Mr President series concept

It is not a surprise that His Excellency John Mahama is supporting the hard work of Lil Win. After the fall of the Kumawood movie industry, the actor has formed part of a few actors who are working hard to revive it.

The Mr President series is a part of Lil Win's Wezzy Empire Movie Production project, which highlights some politicians' activities and the president's role in managing the country's affairs.

The series seeks to educate the public on the dangers of bad governance and the impacts of politics in the country.

Some Ghanaians reacted to the photo of Mahama and Lil Win

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the photos, applauding Mahama for supporting Lil Win, while others suggested that people would use this as a platform to criticise Lil Win for being political.

e.rescon commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️the boy is just happy seeing how far God is taking his craft n appreciating God for being recognised by a former president this one too people bore dey take do politics hmmm blackman

amg_sterling_ said:

Boom dem go say ndc give am money to shoot a movie

thellma_official posted:

Herh Kwadwo Nkansah you’re blessed

rglifestyledaywaka wrote:

❤️ H.E John D Mahama is always a humble man, and He will be humble forever. May God bless him and Lead him

